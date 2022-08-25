KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers made the trip down to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the final week of the preseason, where the Green and Gold lost by a score of 17 to 10.

After a slow start to the first quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found a grove and led the Green Bay offense down the field. The Packers’ drive bled into the second quarter and was finished off by Running back Tyler Goodson, who broke off a beautiful 24-yard touchdown rush, spinning his way into the endzone to give Green Bay a 7-3 lead with 12:58 to play in the first half.

The Chiefs were able to respond after quarterback Shane Buechele out of SMU threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to tight end, Matt Bushman. Green Bay’s defensive miscue allowed Bushman to become wide open, making it 10-7 Kansas City.

Love and the Packers were able to march back down to the red zone all the way down to the Chiefs’ one-yard line, but penalties plagued the Green and Gold, which resulted in them settling for a 23-yard field goal by Ramiz Ahmed to tie the game at 10 with 1:48 left in the second half.

Jordan Love would get one more drive before heading into the half and while the Packers were able to move the chains a couple of times, the drive would end in a bad interception, thus, making it 10-10 at halftime. With that interception thrown, Love has four picks in three preseason games.











Kansas City got things going on the first drive of the second half as Buechele connected with Bushman again for a two-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up 17-10.

The rest of the second half was pretty quiet in terms of offense for both sides as the score remained 17-10 throughout much of the fourth quarter.

Packers third-string quarterback Danny Etling took over in the fourth quarter and with 4:29 to go, he had the chance to lead Green Bay 75 yards to tie the game. But it was to no avail as the Packers turned the ball over on downs with 34 seconds left.

Jordan Love finished the game for Green Bay 16-26 with 148 yards and one interception. Patrick Taylor led the Packers in rushing yards at just 34, and Samori Toure had himself a nice game with six receptions for 83 yards.

The loss to Kansas City wraps up the preseason for Green Bay and the Packers will open the NFL regular season in Minnesota against the Vikings on September 11 at 3:25 p.m.