LONDON (WFRV) – Before a crowd of 61,024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Packers built a 17-3 lead against the New York Giants, well on their way to a fourth straight victory.

But in a reflection of the season so far, Green Bay couldn’t put together two consecutive halves of winning football, falling 27-22 to the Giants in London.

It was the first-ever overseas regular season game for the Green Bay Packers, who have played preseason games in Tokyo, Winnipeg, and Toronto, but were the only remaining NFL team to not play a game in London.

The debut did not go as hoped.

The Giants scored 17 unanswered points after halftime as quarterback Daniel Jones, playing on an injured ankle, led three straight scoring drives against Green Bay’s porous defense. Jones finished 21-for-27 for 217 yards in the game, improving New York to 4-1 on the season.

Aaron Rodgers finished 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, but threw it 39 times in the game compared to just 20 running plays for the Green and Gold. After building a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter, Green Bay ran the ball just nine more times in the game.

The Giants blitzed the Packers’ NFL-leading third down defense, converting on the money down six out of 11 tries.

Early on, the Pack seemed to get things clicking in multiple phases. After Mason Crosby booted a game-opening field goal, the defense forced a three-and-out to hold an opponent scoreless on the opening drive for the first time this season.

Rodgers then settled in, leading scoring drives capped with short touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis. The Packers held the 17-3 lead at the two-minute warning of the first half.

New York scored its first touchdown on a double reverse play with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter, but Green Bay had a quick response before half, with Crosby splitting the uprights from 48 yards out and giving the Packers a 20-10 lead into the halftime locker room.

After the break, New York churned 7:03 off the clock on an 11-play drive, cutting Green Bay’s lead to one score with a field goal.

On the ensuing possession, Rodgers took a sack inside New York territory to stall the drive and force a punt.

Jones then engineered a 15-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that chewed up more than eight minutes of game clock, crushing the Packers defense and tying the game at 20-20.

In response, Green Bay’s offense tried three consecutive pass plays on the following possession – netting a total of zero yards. The 26-second drive gave New York the ball back quickly, and the Giants again churned out a touchdown drive, traveling 60 yards in six plays to take a 27-20 lead.

The Packers got the ball down to the Giants’ seven-yard line inside of two minutes left in the game, but New York’s defense batted away passes at the line of scrimmage on both third and fourth down.

The Giants took an intentional special teams safety with 10 seconds remaining, and Kayvon Thibodeaux stripped Rodgers before his final Hail Mary attempt as time expired.

The Packers (3-2) return home next Sunday to face the New York Jets, a noon start at Lambeau Field.