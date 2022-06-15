GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The introduction of the 2022 Green Bay Packers will once again take place during a tradition that invites families to attend from all over the country.

In its 21st year, Packers Family Night is set to return on Friday, August 5. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be $10 and are mobile-only and available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster, with a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales.

The full practice held in Lambeau Feild provides a game-like atmosphere. Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Bellin Health, Pizza Ranch, and Walbec Group, as well as the usual firework show at the end of the night.