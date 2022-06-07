ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers minicamp practice on Tuesday was open to the public and, as you’d expect, lots of fans showed up.

Everybody seemed to be excited to see Aaron Rodgers back at minicamp this year.

“Happy to see him here happy to start the season with him,” said Kyle Peters from Kankakee, Illinois.

Peters traveled up to the Green Bay area with his mom to see the minicamp practice. He said it took over four hours to get here and that they arrived several hours early to make sure they were one of the first people in line to get in.

Wells Hendrickson is here from the Madison area with his friend and his parents. He said he’s excited to see the Packers players up close and that they look much larger in person than they do on television.

He also told Local 5 News that he plays quarterback for his local football team, so he also was watching the Packers quarterbacks closely to get tips.

How does everyone think the Packers are going to do this season?

“I think that’s a question that has some mixed emotions to it especially with Davante Adams leaving but I think we’ll be okay,” said Peters.

“Really good, probably Super Bowl contenders,” said Hendrickson.

The Packers will have another practice that is open to the public Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.