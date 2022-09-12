GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have once again started the season on a low note, and as you can probably imagine, fans are not happy.

Losing to division rival the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 is not a great way to start off the year. Whether it was the defense, the receivers, or Aaron Rodgers, the momentum just wasn’t on the Packers’ side.

Kathy Michaelis from Madison says, “My biggest disappointment was the defense. I really expected the defense to be better yesterday, and they really better beef that up before this next week.”

However, many fans think that next week’s primetime matchup against the Chicago Bears will end in a win for the green and gold.

Felisnando Gonzalez attended the game and he thinks the team will learn from their defeat saying, “What happened with the Vikings is going to give them motivation. It’s going to make them stronger.”

The Bears defeated the San Francisco 49ers, but Sandra Schuette of Sun Prairie is not intimidated by the upcoming game.

Schuette says, “If last year is any indication, they started awful against the Saints last year and then they really did well, and so we can only hope that next week against the Bears, they’ll come out and win next week.”

The Packers play the Bears on Sunday, September 18th at 7:20 p.m.