GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have officially named the 53 players that have made its final roster for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers offense:

  • Quarterbacks
    • #12 Aaron Rodgers
    • #10 Jordan Love
  • Running Backs
    • #33 Aaron Jones
    • #28 AJ Dillon
  • Wide Receivers
    • #13 Allen Lazard
    • #11 Sammy Watkins
    • #18 Randall Cobb
    • #9 Christian Watson
    • #8 Amari Rodgers
    • #87 Romeo Doubs
    • #83 Samori Toure
  • Tight Ends
    • #85 Robert Tonyan
    • #89 Marcedes Lewis
    • #81 Josiah Deguara
    • #84 Tyler Davis
  • Offensive Linemen
    • #69 David Bakhtiari
    • #74 Elgton Jenkins
    • #76 Jon Runyan
    • #71 Josh Myers
    • #70 Royce Newman
    • #73 Yosh Nijman
    • #67 Jake Hanson
    • #50 Zach Tom
    • #75 Sean Rhyan
    • #63 Rasheed Walker

Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers defense:

  • Defensive Line
    • #97 Kenny Clark
    • #94 Dean Lowry
    • #90 Jarran Reed
    • #93 T.J. Slaton
    • #95 Devonte Wyatt
    • #99 Jonathan Ford
  • Linebackers
    • #51 Krys Barnes
    • #59 De’Vondre Campbell
    • #52 Rashan Gary
    • #91 Preston Smith
    • #7 Quay Walker
    • #40 Tipa Galeai
    • #55 Kingsley Enagbare
    • #53 Jonathan Garvin
    • #58 Isaiah McDuffie
  • Cornerbacks
    • #23 Jaire Alexander
    • #29 Rasul Douglas
    • #21 Eric Stokes
    • #25 Keisean Nixon
    • #22 Shemar Jean-Charles
  • Safeties
    • #31 Adrian Amos
    • #26 Darnell Savage
    • #6 Dallin Leavitt
    • #24 Tariq Carpenter
    • #46 Micah Abernathy
  • Special Teams
    • #2 Mason Crosby
    • #16 Pat O’Donnell
    • #J56 ack Coco

While the 53 men listed above received a roster spot with the Packers, the team had to make several difficult cuts throughout the day.

