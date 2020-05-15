Packers finalize preseason schedule

(WFRV) – The Packers preseason is quickly approaching, and the team announced both the dates and start times for all four of their preseason games on Thursday.

Green Bay will open with back-to-back home games at Lambeau Field against the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. In recent years the Packers have played many of their preseason games during the week, but this year they will be opening the first two weeks on Saturdays.

The all important third preseason game, often called the “dress rehearsal,” is set to be played on the road against the New York Giants on Saturday August 29th.

The Packers wrap up the preseason with their second straight road game, this time against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the third straight year the Packers and Chiefs have played in the preseason finale, and ninth overall since 2010.

The final audition for players on the bubble is set for Thursday September 3rd at 7 p.m. NFL teams must make their cuts the following Saturday.

Here’s the Packers full preseason schedule:

Sat., Aug. 15 ARIZONA CARDINALS 12 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22 CLEVELAND BROWNS 3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29 at New York Giants 7 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m.