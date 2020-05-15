1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Packers finalize preseason schedule

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Packers preseason is quickly approaching, and the team announced both the dates and start times for all four of their preseason games on Thursday.

Green Bay will open with back-to-back home games at Lambeau Field against the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. In recent years the Packers have played many of their preseason games during the week, but this year they will be opening the first two weeks on Saturdays.

The all important third preseason game, often called the “dress rehearsal,” is set to be played on the road against the New York Giants on Saturday August 29th.

The Packers wrap up the preseason with their second straight road game, this time against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the third straight year the Packers and Chiefs have played in the preseason finale, and ninth overall since 2010.

The final audition for players on the bubble is set for Thursday September 3rd at 7 p.m. NFL teams must make their cuts the following Saturday.

Here’s the Packers full preseason schedule:

Sat., Aug. 15           ARIZONA CARDINALS 12 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22           CLEVELAND BROWNS 3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29           at New York Giants 7 p.m.

Thu., Sept. 3           at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"