Packers’ first training camp practice: a new normal that’s a little strange and sad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – I’m going to be honest. When I moved down here to take the job to cover the Packers, I was told about what a huge, fun, exciting affair training camp was. So when you walk into 2020 Packers training camp on an overcast Wisconsin day, it’s like the weather was reflecting the mood of the players without having the fans in the stands.

“It is really strange. I think there’s a sadness around it, just because, when things, when the normalcy gets radically changed, you do miss, nostalgically you miss those really fun traditions that make Green Bay Green Bay,” No. 12 for the Green and Gold said with a sad smile.

For head coach Matt LaFleur, after months of virtually installing plays and not really being able to do anything football related with his team, there was a sense of relief of seeing his players somewhat suited up on the field.

“I just thought it was good to see guys get out on the grass and compete. They haven’t had their helmet on in over six month. It was certainly fun to see that competitive nature and the camaraderie that they have for one another,” LaFleur said.

Mason Crosby and JK Scott were back on the field, having previously been on the COVID-19 list but Mason Crosby is the only one to be activated off that list. Jace Sternberger was also at practice, but he didn’t suit up. It will be a while before the team gets to pads and full steam ahead, but everyone felt some semblance of normal getting back on the field.

“Today was the first step in things kind of feeling more normal. It’s still different you know, with the schedule and testing and protocols and such, and not having fans is by far the biggest difference for us,” Rodgers said.

While this may be weird for veterans like Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Davante Adams, who have been with the Packers, it’s drastically different for linebacker Christian Kirksey. The longtime defensive beast is suiting up for his first year with the Pack, after having to sit out most of last season with the Browns due to an injury, and couldn’t be more ready for his tenure with the Green and Gold.

“The history of this organization, the winning culture, definitely plays a part in me wanting to come here,” he said with a happy grin. “I think I’m going to have a good career here”

As for rookie standouts, there’s definitely one rookie that had everyone talking after the August 15 practice.

“AJ Dillon. He’s got some massive legs,” LaFleur said with a laugh. “That’s something that we talked about with our staff, we have not seen a running back built like that, not in my career that I’ve ever been around.”

Aaron Rodgers echoed that sentiment, saying he was a ‘big boy,’ and that he was interested to see how quickly Dillon catches up mentally.

Kirksey was blunt about how he felt looking at Dillon on the other side as a defender.

“As a linebacker … you wanna say if you’re in the hole and hit you up top, but then you see how big he is and you want to go low. But then he has those tree-trunks for legs,” Kirksey admitted.

The Packers continue training camp into next week.