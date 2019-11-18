Packers get back to work following bye week, focus in on Niners

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Packers are back after their week away. Taking the field for practice on Monday as they begin preparing for a big time match-up with the 49ers with playoff implications.

Over the bye week Green Bay’s coaches took the time to “self scout,” and find out what they needed to work on as the team heads down the home stretch.

Head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t get into the specifics, but still rattled off a pretty good list of things that needed work.

“There’s a lot of things that are pretty obvious. In terms of what we need to clean up from a defensive perspective. Giving up the big plays. I think from the offensive perspective, staying ahead of the sticks, and not having the negative yardage plays. It’s tough sledding in this league when you get third and eight, or more. Then on special teams it’s just more or less, we’ve got to put a consistent product out there,” said LaFleur.

Green Bay entered the bye in pretty good health, for the most part. Pretty much everyone was available. That includes defensive back Tremon Smith and linebacker Ty Summers, who were both evaluated for concussions in the last game against Carolina.

“I think it speaks to the support we have around this organization in terms of keeping our guys healthy. I think it speaks to our players taking care of their bodies, and with anything like that there’s some luck that’s involved there too,” said LaFleur.

For the players the bye week came at exactly the right time. Especially with a big game against the 49ers this week to start the final playoff push.

“You know, we were ten games in before the bye week. Now we’ve got another stretch coming up. So, I feel like it came at the perfect time for me to reload and then come back and get my mind right,” said guard Elgton Jenkins.

Jenkins, a rookie out of Mississippi State, hasn’t been through a playoff run. Many of the Packers have not after the team was shut out of the postseason the past two years.

So, the veterans in the locker room will take on a big roll as mentors to those younger players down the home stretch.

“The big picture is the goal. That’s understood already. That’s not nothing we have to talk about, nothing we have to look at, that’s already understood. But we can’t get there unless we get there one week at a time. That’s the only way we can do it. Obviously we have a tough 49ers team that we can’t look past, even if we wanted too,” said cornerback Tramon Williams.