Packers get back to work following bye week

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – For most players the bye week is a chance to get away. Just like everything else in 2020, that was not the case this year with players having to stay in Green Bay during that much anticipated week off.

Rookie linebacker Krys Barnes spent his bye week with former high school teammate, and Packers first round pick, Jordan Love. Roommates in Green Bay the duo got to spend plenty of time in their own home.

“Me and him play 2k. We play Madden, Mortal Kombat. I mean we just trying to be in the crib, and just chilling. We’ll go to Kamal’s room and just kind of watch some games with them. We have a couple teammates in the building as well, so kind of bouncing around from room to room. Keep us in the building. Not really be outside anywhere, but just try to find as much as we could do and be in the building as much as we can. Most of the time it’s just relaxing, nothing major,” said Krys Barnes.

Barnes has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Packers through the first four games of the season. Stepping in to the starting role following injuries to veteran Christian Kirksey and fellow rookie Kamal Martin.

Thus far Barnes has racked up 25 combined tackles as his snaps have increased. Just like the rest of the team, Barnes has been on an upward trend thus far.

Keeping that momentum after an early bye week is a key this week.

“You’re always a little concerned when you hit the pause button when you have momentum, because I think momentum is real. Once it gets going one way or the other, it just gets rolling. I thought it did give us an opportunity to just kind of look back, and make sure we’re doing things the right way in all three phases. There’s certainly a lot of room for improvement. That is evident when you watch the tape,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Getting Healthy

The bye week did come at a good time for the Packers on the injury front. It gave another week for stars like wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, and tight end Marcedes Lewis to get their bodies back.

As the Packers took the field for the first time after the bye week both Adams and Clark were on the field.

Also back on the field on Monday were linebacker Kamal Martin and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this season. They now have 21 days to be activated off of injured reserve.

Missing in action on Monday were cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver/running back Tyler Ervin.

The team does not have to release an injury report until Wednesday.

Adding a tight end

The Packers added to their practice squad by signing tight end Dominique Dafney to the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Indiana State, Dafney spent time with the Colts during training camp last summer.

Indiana State and tight end may sound familiar to Packers fans. Back in 2017 the Packers signed an undrafted free agent that played for the Sycamores, Robert Tonyan.

Adding Dafney to the practice squad helps depth at the tight end position overall after third round pick Josiah Deguara was lost for the season due to a reported torn ACL.