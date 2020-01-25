Packers GM Brian Gutekunst discusses 2019 season

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media Friday morning to discuss the 2019 season.

Gutekunst also talked about the offseason, which may not include a huge free agent splash like last year.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit more restrictions, if we’re able to do everything we want to do with the guys who are here already, to do something like we did last year,” Gutekunst said. “Saying that, I think there’ll be plenty of opportunity for us to improve our football team, whether it strictly be in unrestricted free agency or other ways. We’re pretty sound financially right now to do what we need to do to get to where we need to go.”

While Aaron Jones had a breakout season, and Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams remained on of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL, the Packers seemed to be a playmaker short on offense this season.

Gutekunst admitted the team was active in trying to fix that.

“Before the trade deadline we were looking to maybe see if it would make sense to add another explosive offensive player,” Gutekunst said. “The opportunities to do that, there were not many, and the ones that were were not particularly sound value in my opinion. I also was very optimistic that some of our young players would improve, and get us where we needed to be.”

With a 36-year-old quarterback, Gutekunst was asked if he would consider drafting Rodgers’ potential successor this year.

“Obviously he’s still playing at an elite level, but for me I was raised by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson, so if there’s a quarterback we think can play that’s a starter in the National Football League, we’ll never pass that up,” Gutekunst said before adding: “I’m really glad ’12’ is back there, and really excited to see what he can do in year 2 (in the new offense.”

While the season didn’t end at the Super Bowl like the team wanted, Gutekunst said the foundation has been laid for the future.

“The thing that by far exceeded my expectations was how this group came together and worked together as a team,” Gutekunst said. “They put their individual stuff aside and put team above all else. That doesn’t always happen in the National Football League. This group and this group of leaders that were in that locker room decided that’s the way it was going to be.”

Main #Packers takeaways from Gutekunst presser: 1) Team will probably be more restricted in FA spending this year, but still room to make moves. Own guys a priority.

2) League shift to emphasis in running the ball, especially creativity in doing so. Will check analytics — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) January 24, 2020

3) Thought Aaron Rodgers played at an "elite" level and carried the team at times. But goal is for the team to be built more balanced and saw that this year

4) FS signings were not an "All-In" message but to fill glaring holes. Always all-in esp. with Rodgers at QB — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) January 24, 2020

5) Thinks Crosby has not declined and can continue to kick into later years. Would love to have back (also praised performance of "older" soon to be FA's Tramon Williams and Bryan Bulaga

6) Felt Rashan Gary did contribute, just behind two great players w/ limited reps. — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) January 24, 2020

Feels Gary effected the game when he was out and has position versatility like Z Smith

7)Fixing run defense – need to look at ILB, but really like the DL group

8) Really excited about Sternberger's future. Injury to start, but came on strong. Was a "problem" for D in practice — Ryan Rodig (@ryanrodigwfrv) January 24, 2020