Packers GM Gutekunst’s background shows he’s willing to deal

Packers

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has made at least one trade on the opening night of the draft each of the past three years.

It’s a recent tradition that could continue next week.

Gutekunst made one of the most surprising moves of last year’s draft by trading away a fourth-round pick to move up four spots in the first round and select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as a potential successor to 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Packers might try to trade out of the first round this time.

Local Sports

