Packers go back to practice after “long” break

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 6: Aaron Rodgers #12 and head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talk on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are off to a 4-1 start or better for the third time in the past eight seasons, and it’s clear that Matt LaFleur has had a better start in his first season than any of the other coaches in the same position.

The five other first-year candidates are a combined 4-19-1 but none have the kind of quarterback that LaFleur inherited – and he doesn’t see Aaron Rodgers, who turns 36 in December – slowing down in terms of his mobility.

“It certainly makes life a bit easier when you’ve got a guy that is able to manipulate the pocket and move around, and extend plays, and create off schedule so, yeah it definitely does.”

Aaron Jones is coming off his greatest game as a Packer after tying a franchise record with 4 rushing touchdowns and he also had a career-high 182 yard from scrimmage.

In Green Bay’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, LaFleur passed the ball nine times in the red zone on their final two drives of the game while running the football just once.

And they came out with zero points prompting the question, “Will the head coach have a different approach the rest of the season?”

“I think every game kind of puts us in a different direction last week so to speak. We knew last week that we needed to, I felt like when we got into the red zone, that we were going to have to do a really good job running the football,” says LaFleur. “We were able to do that and it produced, so unless it’s more or less whatever is working, you got a roll with it. And this game is about scoring points.”

The Detroit Lions will come to Lambeau Field with the eighth-ranked offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game. They will also be bringing Darell Bevell, who is in his first season as Detroit’s offensive coordinator after being out of football last season for the first time in 20 years of coaching.

“They do a really good job of putting you in one on one situations, that something we’ve to talk to our team about is we’ve got to be sure we’re on our fundamentals and technique,” says LaFleur. “Because it’s inevitable and it’s going to happen in this game that guys are going to be forced into one-on-ones matchups and we’ve got to do a great job and win those one-on-ones.”

It’s been easy to see the growth of punter J.K. Scott in his second season. Scott is tied for first with fair catches, and tied for third in both yards per punt and kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“I think it’s huge because anytime you’re struggling from an offensive perspective or you know you look at, he’s just able to flip the field.” Stated LaFleur. “You look at the big punt that he had late in the game last week, that’s just he’s been a difference-maker true difference maker in regards to special teams.”

