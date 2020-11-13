Packers great Paul Hornung dies at 84 after battle with dementia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers great and Hall of Famer Paul Hornung has died.
ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Hornung died at the age of 84 after a battle with dementia.
Hornung, nicknamed The Golden Boy, was a running back for the Packers from 1957 to 1966, playing on teams that won four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl. He was also the first Heisman Trophy winner to play pro football, be selected as the first overall selection in the Draft, win NFL MVP, and be inducted into both the professional and college football halls of fame.
The Packers have lost multiple legendary players this year.
In February, former safety Willie Wood died at 83 after suffering from dementia for over a decade.
Former defensive end Willie Davis passed away in April after an extended illness.
Less than a month ago, cornerback Herb Adderley passed away at the age of 81.
