Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet postponed for second time

Green Bay Packers’ Charles Woodson is introduced before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 19, 2011, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Originally slated to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2020, former defensive backs Charles Woodson and Al Harris will have to wait longer.

The Packers Hall of Fame announced on Thursday they were postponing the 50th induction banquet until August of 2021. Originally slated for the summer of 2020, the banquet was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s being pushed back from April to August due to the pandemic, but this time in order to get more of the general public vaccinated.

The exact date of the induction ceremony will be announced later after the Packers schedule for the upcoming season is announced.