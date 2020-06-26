Packers Hall of Fame reopening after being closed since March

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After being closed for over three months, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will reopen to visitors and fans on Monday, June 29.

The museum closed on March 13 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. As it reopens, staff say the Hall of Fame will be implementing several new procedures and policies to keep guests safe, including retail-sector, back-to-business precautionary guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the CDC to maximize safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Precautions include requiring all visitors and staff to wear a mask inside th Atrium and Hall of Fame, as well as placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, and plexiglass barriers at registers and points of contact with staff, with surfaces cleaned after each interaction. Cleaning teams will be present to ensure the space remains clean.

The museum will limit the number of visitors allowed inside at one time to allow for appropriate social distancing. Guests must register for specific visit times to ensure limited attendance. Those that have pre-purchased admission vouchers to the Hall of Fame may email hoftours@packers.com. All other tickets can be purchased on the Hall of Fame’s website. Visitors are encouraged to purchase online tickets in advance to limit the amount of contact between guests and employees.

The Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last scheduled entry time at 3:30 p.m. Each visitor will have 1.5 hours to complete their visit and, once they exit the Hall of Fame, they will not be able to reenter. Some exhibit areas may be temporarily unavailable to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, according to the Hall of Fame.

Visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium can enter through the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the stadium, with one set of doors marked for entrance and another set marked for exit. Fans are asked not to congregate in Atrium common areas. The Atrium and all its businesses will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

The Packers say Stadium Tours, Lambeau Field events, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will remain closed for now. Team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground, 46 Below, and The Turn, are beginning their re-opening processes. More details about their re-opening plans are expected soon.

Officials say other Titletown businesses may be open or operating in various capacities – those interested are asked to inquire with individual businesses for more information.

