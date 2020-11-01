Packers have no answer for Cook, fall to Minnesota 28-22

Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook breaks away for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big day in his first game back from a groin injury, and that proved to be the difference as the Packers fell 28-22.

Both offenses were unstoppable in the first half with four drives ending in touchdowns between the two teams. That includes a pair by Cook as he racked up 74 yards on the ground before halftime.

Minnesota got the ball coming out of the break, and once again it was Cook coming up with the big play. A 37 yard run got Minnesota back into Packers territory. A much shorter one yard touchdown capped off a ten play 85 yard drive to put Minnesota in front.

It was in the third quarter the Vikings took the game over. Green Bay led in time of possession, but found themselves down by seven the first time they got to touch the ball in the second half. Increasing the pressure on Aaron Rodgers and company.

Green Bay drove into Vikings territory, but with an injured Mason Crosby, elected to go for it on fourth down. A deep ball to Equanimeous St. Brown fell incomplete in the endzone, and the Vikings defense had the game’s first defensive stop.

Once again it was Cook that found the endzone for Minnesota, but this time through the air. Kirk Cousins found Cook on a screen play and the Vikings running back ripped off a 50 yard touchdown. In a game with limited possessions that lead almost seemed insurmoutable.

Especially with Cook going off for 226 all purpose yards, 163 on the ground, and four touchdowns. Coming up with stops would be a big challenge, but ultimately the Packers offense would also need to turn things around after a third quarter with a pair of turnovers-on-downs.

Rodgers was able to help lead the Packers back in the fourth quarter. A near perfect pass to Davante Adams resulted in the third touchdown between the pair on the afternoon, and a two point conversion by Jamaal Williams pulled Green Bay within six.

The Packers defense was able come up with a stop to give the offense one final shot, but ultimately there would not be enough time. Trying to roll out in the final seconds to buy time for his receivers, Rodgers was hit from behind and fumbled. The Vikings recovered as the clock ran out on a 28-20 defeat of the Packers.

Now Green Bay has to get back to work after that loss and get ready for another team that likes to run the ball, the San Francisco 49ers, on Thursday night.