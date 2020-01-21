Packers head into offseason, free agency

In this Sept. 5, 2019 photo Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn’t ready yet to rule out starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga for Sunday’s game at the New York Giants. LaFleur said Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 that he would take the week to figure out the best combination of starting five for the offensive line. LaFleur said Bulaga, who left in the first quarter of Sunday night’s 37-8 loss in San Francisco with a knee injury, could still be a part of the equation up front. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On Monday the Packers packed up at Lambeau Field. Cleaning out lockers for many, and a final trip to 1265 Lombardi Avenue for others.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga has spent his entire career with the Packers since being picked by the Packers in the first round of the 2010 draft.

“I’ve grown up here. You know got married as a Packer, bought my first house, which I still live in, two kids. I mean a lot of ups and downs. Very appreciative of being a Green Bay Packer and being part of a lot of good stuff that’s happened here the last ten years,” said Bryan Bulaga.

The veteran tackle is one of 12 unrestricted free agents from this year’s Packers roster. Bulaga has been down this road before though. He last signed a five year deal with Green Bay back in 2015.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa plays against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

“I don’t know what their plans are, and my plan is to continue to play. I know I can still contribute at a high level and play really good football. I think that I showed that I can still do that this year, and we’ll see what happens,” said Bulaga.

It’s the first time linebacker Blake Martinez has hit the market in his NFL career. After the game on Sunday, Martinez was emotional when asked about his future in Green Bay.

“A special place for me. This is a special place for me. It gave me my opportunity. I love Green Bay and the fans Everything about it, the players, the team. This year was something special to me. The guys we had. I’ve never had a group of guys like this that just wanted to win, wanted to be better every day. It was awesome to lead this group. What ever ends up happening in free agency, I’ll never forget this year,” said Blake Martinez.

Green Bay Packers’ Blake Martinez reacts after a third down stop during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Martinez once again was a reliable fixture on the Packers defense. For the third season in a row he started all sixteen games, and in 2019 registered a career high 97 solo tackles (155 combined) and finished with three sacks.

As the fourth year linebacker cleaned out his locker on Monday it was the reality that he may have made a final trip to Lambeau Field.

“It’s crazy to think this might be one of the last times I’m in here. Obviously I want to be back here and I’d love to be back here. I think for me it’s just taking a week or two to relax and reflect on this amazing year that we just had,” said Martinez.

Below is a list of Packers unrestricted free agents:

T Bryan Bulaga

CB Tramon Williams

K Mason Crosby

T Jared Veldheer

WR Geronimo Allison

TE Marcedes Lewis

T Jason Spriggs

WR Ryan Grant

LB Kyler Fackrell

LB B.J. Goodson

S Ibraheim Campbell

RB Tyler Ervin

LB Blake Martinez

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is on that list above, and during locker clean-out on Monday said he’d like to come back to Green Bay. The 13 year pro also reflected on the Packers’ run to the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s crazy that it had to end that way. Especially for the young guys to get a taste of the playoffs and understand that doesn’t happen often. It’s got to be better. The attention to detail has to be amazing. You know it is what it is, you experience and grow and take it into next season,” said Marcedes Lewis.