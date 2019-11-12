Packers head to the bye relatively healthy and 8-2

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers take a selfie after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers set the tone for the bye week in his postgame press conference following Sunday’s win over Carolina.

“We’re asking guys to buy in, and do their part. This is optional accountability. You have the option to buy into what we’re doing, or not, and it doesn’t stop when you leave the building. You carry that “G” with you wherever you go. I hope guys realize that and how important this week is to mentally get balanced, and come back and get ready for a tough road trip” said Rodgers.

On Monday, as the Packers head into the bye week, wide receiver Davante Adams echoed that sentiment.

“Aaron mentioned it to the team a little earlier. Just a friendly reminder to conduct yourself the right way, be a pro, over the break. That’s something I go over in the room. We’ve got a lot of guys in the room that understand how it goes at this point, no goofballs out, nobody is going to be out there just drinking, hanging out the whole time. They’ll still be getting it in, and doing what they’ve got to do. That’s what’s been able to have us run through a lot of guys because we can depend a lot of different people, because they handle business the right way,” said Adams.

The Packers have seen plenty of guys in the wide receiver room step up. Especially with Adams missing four games earlier in the season due to a turf toe injury.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball after a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The veteran of the wide receiver room played in the last two games. In Sunday’s win over the Panthers, Adams racked up 119 yards on seven catches. His best performance since returning to the field.

Adams did tell reporters on Monday he will be focused, aside from spending time with the family, on continuing to heal.

“I’ll be in town all week just making sure I continue to get back so I can feel a thousand, or three million percent. I know everybody is going to do a good job with that. We are in a blessed position with our record and our health right now, more or less. We just got to make sure we don’t take that for granted, and handle business,” said Adams.

Green Bay is healthy, for the most part, as they hit the bye week.

Only three players had injury designations heading into the Carolina game. Both safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Jaire Alexander were able to play despite being listed as questionable. Tight end Robert Tonyan was sidelined due to hip injury, and return man Tremon Smith left the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

With the players making use of their down time, the coaches will spend more of their time on the players. Specifically on “self scout” as they focus in on the Green Bay Packers with no opponent this week.

Specifically having the office coaches break down the defense.

“I think it just gives a different perspective of how we may, or maybe opponents, would attack one side of the ball. Where we think there could be holes, or potential holes. Just give a fresh perspective on that moving forward,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers look on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As for how the players handle the down time, LaFleur didn’t have to look far for a message. It was Rodgers and the veteran players.

“I thought that was great message. I think it means so much when it comes from the players. Especially from a guy like that. He’s a tremendous leader. He has been for a lot of these young guys. I think more than anything, just because it’s a bye week doesn’t mean it’s a week off from doing anything. We want to make sure that guys are staying working out, so that when we come back we don’t have any issues come up,” said LaFleur.

“While it is good for them to get away, to kind of clear their mind, they still got to keep their bodies right. That’s the main message.”