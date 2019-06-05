Packers headed to Canada for preseason game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Packers will head north of the border for their 3rd preseason game in August. According to Packers.com Green Bay will play Oakland in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. The Raiders will be the host team and this is the first time Green Bay has played outside of the United States since they played Kansas City in Tokyo, Japan on August 2nd, 1998. The Packers also played Buffalo in Toronto on August 16th in 1997. Green Bay will play all four of their preseason games this year on Thursday nights.