Packers heading back to NFC Championship game after win over Rams

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (33) is chased down by Los Angeles Rams’ Jordan Fuller (32) and Rams’ Darious Williams during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are heading to the NFC Championship Game for the second straigh tyear after their win over Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Much was made of the Rams defense, which led the NFL, and the Packers league leading offense. Green Bay would get the best of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and company, but mostly with the ground game.

With their three headed monster of Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, and AJ Dillon, the Packers were able to take over the game. In the first half Williams and Dillon each averaged more than 5.5 yards per carry. Then Jones took over in the second half by ripping off a 60 yard run on the first play from scrimmage, and a touchdown a few plays later.

Los Angeles was able to close the gap in the third and fourth quarters. But the Packers defense was able to come up with the stops needed down the stretch, especially with their pass rush. Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and the rest of the Packers pass rush was able to get to Jared Goff four times on Saturday.

The dagger came from the Packers offense, and the MVP candidate that is Aaron Rodgers. The leader of the Pack connected with Allen Lazard for a 58 yard touchdown, Rodgers second TD pass of the afternoon, to pretty much put the game out of reach.

Now Green Bay waits to see if they will host either New Oreleans or Tampa Bay next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.