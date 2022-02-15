GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are adding to their coaching roster with a new special teams hire.

Byron Storer has been hired as the assistant special teams coach. Storer is entering his 9th season as an NFL coach, the 8th in special teams. He spent 4 seasons with the Raiders as an assistant special teams coach and in 2021 was ranked number 11 in Rick Gosselin’s NFL special teams rankings.

He joins his former coaching-mate, Rich Bisaccia who was hired as the Packers special teams coordinator earlier this month. Bisaccia was the former interim Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach and went 7-5.