GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have announced they’ve hired Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach.

Rebrobich has 20 years of coaching experience, including 8 season with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-16 and the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20. He was the Jaguars defensive line coach in 2019-20.

He oversaw the development of DE Josh Allen in 2019, who led all NFL rookies and broke the single-season franchise record with 10.5 sacks on his way to earning All-Rookie honors from the PFWA.

Rebrovich also worked with DL Calais Campbell who was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2019 and DE Yannick Ngakoue, who was the only played in the league in 2019 with eight-plus sacks, multiple forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.