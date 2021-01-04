Packers’ home and road opponents for 2021 set

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – The Packers may have to wait a week to find out their opponent, but who they will face in the 2021 regular season is pretty much set.

As always the Packers will face the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings both home and away in 2021.

They will face teams from the NFC West in intraconference games next season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angles Rams coming to Lambeau Field, and trips to San Francisco and Arizona on the schedule.

The only opponents really left undecided heading into week 17 of the 2020 regular season was the NFC East. As a division champion, the Packers face off against the top team from the other two NFC divisions. The Washington Football Team, who won the NFC East, will visit Lambeau Field, and the Packers will travel to New Orleans to take on the NFC South champion Saints.

In terms of their AFC opponents, the Packers will play a total of four games against the NFC North. The division finished with three playoff teams in 2020, and two of them will be coming to Green Bay. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will both visit Lambeau Field. Meanwhile the Packers will hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

There is a chance, given the most recent collective bargaining agreement, a 17th game is added to the schedule as soon as next season. According to the Packers website and team president Mark Murphy, that would be a match-up against the AFC’s top team from the 2020 regular season. In this case that would be the Kansas City Chiefs, but where that game will be played is undetermined at this point.

The the exact dates and times of games won’t be released until later in the spring of 2021.