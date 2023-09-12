DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers tight ends Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, and Ben Sims spent part of their Tuesday helping kids with special needs participate in a football camp.

As part of the team’s outreach camp in conjunction with the NFL’s Play 60 initiative, Musgrave and Deguara stopped by Syble Hopp School to assist around 180 kids in various drills such as a relay race, kicking a football, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown.

Local 5 News caught up with Ryan Fencl, the Packers Football Outreach Manager, who said how vital these outreach camps are to the community.

“We want to have these kids outside, running around, being active for at least 60 minutes a day,” said Fencl.

There’s no denying that the Packers have a significant impact on the community, as they have several outreach camps per year.

“It’s important for us to get out in our community and give back to all these different elementary schools throughout the state,” added Fencl. “We want to have fans grow up and be Packers fans, and this is one way for us to bring the Packers to them.”

Typically, active players for the Green Bay Packers aren’t able to attend these outreach camps, but luckily for the students at Syble Hopp, the tight ends had some free time in their ever-so-busy schedules.

“For these guys to come here on their day off, to give back to the community is huge,” said Fencl. “Obviously, all these kids are looking up to these guys to see them on Sunday. They’re coming off a huge win, so there’s a lot of excitement here in Green Bay, and just being able to have these guys bring joy and get to interact with these kids is such a really cool experience for them.”

Syble Hopp is the only camp the Packers go to every year, something Fencl says is always one of his favorite stops on the outreach camp tour.

“Here at Syble Hopp is the one camp that we’re fortunate enough to be able to get some of our players out here,” stated Fencl. “It’s a nice, local camp, and it’s our only camp that we do as a repeat camp every year. We’ve built such a special relationship with these students and this facility that we really look forward to coming to every year.”

The next Packers Outreach Camp in northeast Wisconsin is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, at Titletown for Richmond Elementary students in Appleton.