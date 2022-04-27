GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers held a special, virtual draft party on the evening before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans were able to tune in and listen to the radio voice of the Packers, Wayne Larrivee, who hosted this event. Larrivee previewed the upcoming draft and discussed several points on the upcoming football season.

President/CEO Mark Murphy joined in on the fun and spoke a lot about how Green Bay tries to balance the future and the present when talking about competitiveness.

“Some people live by the draft and it’s your pipeline, others don’t. Look at what the Rams did this past year. I don’t think they’ve had a first-round pick for the last few years and they’ve had success. It kind of depends on where your team is and we, fortunately, have been in a mode where the window is open to win championships,” said Murphy.

2021 first-round pick cornerback Eric Stokes answered questions from Larrivee about his experience being selected by the Packers.

“It was a sigh of relief. This is what I’ve been waiting for,” said Stokes when recalling how he felt after being drafted.

Larrivee also had center, Josh Myers, on the live stream who has been spending a lot of time at his alma mater Ohio State this offseason.

“The facilities are just so nice and the fact that a lot of other NFL and college caliber players are there that you can train with, talk to, and see what works for different people, it can come in handy,” said Myers.

Finally, Larrivee spoke with offensive lineman Royce Newman about the nerves he felt while waiting for the phone call on day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I was pretty anxious. You can be anywhere in America with one phone call. Just waiting for that call is a pretty gut-wrenching feeling but once I got that call from the Packers it was a blessing,” said Newman.

The Green Bay Packers could go a variety of different ways with the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday.