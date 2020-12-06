Packers host wounded Eagles

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Yes, the 8-3 Green Bay Packers are poised in near-perfect position as they enter the final month of the 2020 season.

The Packers enjoy a three-game cushion in the NFC North Division. They’re one-game back of New Orleans in the race for the top seed in the conference. They host three of their four December games at Lambeau Field before a January 3rd rematch with the Bears in Chicago.

The 3-7-1 Philadelphia Eagles are up first up. While the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz are reeling, it would be wise to remember the fourth game of the 2019 season.

The 3-0 Packers hosted the 0-3 Eagles at Lambeau, and it was a fired-up and physical Philly team that walked off the field victorious, 34-27.

The Eagles rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns by Jordan Howard, and their defense made a last-stand interception at the goal line to preserve the win.

“In the NFL, you can’t take nothing for granted,” said former Chicago Bears head coach and HOF tight end Mike Ditka.

But Ditka feels the Packers—and their MVP candidate quarterback—are on a roll entering the crucial final five-game stretch after a decisive 41-25 romp over the Bears.

“The Packers are a good team,” Ditka said. “We know that—they’re 8-3 for a reason. Anytime you have No. 12 at quarterback and a running game you have a balanced, dangerous offense. Aaron Jones takes the pressure off Rodgers and Davante Adams looks really good. Green Bay has weapons. Their offense is on the same page and they’re well-coached. It’s one thing to call the play, but you also have a quarterback who can execute any throw. Aaron Rodgers lifts that whole team on his shoulders, elevates the play of the entire team.

“That defense looked pretty good. No team is perfect and you have to play complementary football in all three phases. Stop the run is the first priority for any defense and make them one-dimensional. There’s still five more games to play. . . the Packers control their own destiny.”

Philadelphia. At Detroit. Then Carolina and Tennessee at home, culminating with a finale in the Windy City. The only team with a winning record is the Titans.

“You have to take them one at a time,” Ditka said. “Hey I coached. I know players, how players can view a team with a bad record. But it’s a fact in the NFL: on any given Sunday, anyone can beat anyone. No matter the records. If you’re not ready to play, you’ll get your butt beat.

“Don’t worry about what experts say, or who the favorites are. The Eagles have pride and will be coming after them. The Packers have to play their game and be ready to play.”

Green Bay played with great energy from the opening kick-off in the Bears blow-out last Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers, who celebrated his 37th birthday Wednesday, was in MVP form. The Packers have gone 19-3 in Rodgers’ 22 home starts in the month of December and he has fashioned a 111.9 passer rating during that run.

The Packers, 5-0 in December and 7-1 at home last season, suffered their only loss at Lambeau Field to Philadelphia.

Reeling Eagles with QB issues coming off MNF loss. Last season 0-3 Philadelphia bullied 3-0 Green Bay at home and pulled off 34-27 upset with 176 yards on the ground. Rodgers and Packers take care of business at home this time.

Packers 33, Eagles 20.