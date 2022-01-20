Packers injury update ahead of divisional matchup with 49ers

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With a lot of question marks surrounding potential Packers players getting healthy as the Green and Gold prepare to host the 49ers, head coach Matt LaFleur addressed some of his players’ status.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be listed as doubtful, David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander as questionable and if Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus play, they will be activated off of injured reserve on Friday.

LaFleur declined to comment as to why Bakhtiari didn’t practice today, but said he was in great shape and would be taking it one day at a time.

As for Billy Turner and Randall Cobb, LaFleur says they will be playing on Saturday against San Francisco.

