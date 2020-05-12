Packers’ Jenkins gets back to his roots

(WFRV) – Like any offseason, there’s a lot to work on. This year is a little different with players working out away from facilities during what should be the offseason program.

“Yeah, it’s been tough not being able to go through that routine being on the plan. Me being a professional, I have to approach every day like I was in the building and get the job done,” said Elgton Jenkins.

During the days of a “virtual offseason,” Packers second year guard Elgton Jenkins is working out back at home in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

“Just trying to stack the first season, trying to be better than I was in my rookie season in my pass protection, run blocking, communication, all of that. On and off the field, just being a better person on and off the field,” said Jenkins.

It’s an opportunity for Jenkins to get back to his roots on his old stomping grounds at the local high school. Working out with friends and members of the high school football team.

“Oh man, there’s been so many memories. Got game memories, practice memories, just being in the locker room with the guys around. You’ll never get that feeling back,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins has come a long ways since his days on the high school gridiron. From Mississippi State to the Green Bay Packers. Now it’s his chance to pass along some of the knowledge he’s learned along the way to those with dreams of following in his footsteps.

“They come with a lot of questions, questions about technique, about the game, and me being in the position I’m in, I’m here to help them. I’ve got open ears to any quesions they might have,” said Jenkins.

Back to the basics while he’s back at home. Working towards the next NFL season.

“Knowing that this is where everything started. Me being out here on the same field, putting the work in, it kind of humbles me to be like this is where it all started. Just because I made it here or there, I can still come out here and get work in,” said Jenkins.