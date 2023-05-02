GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension.
NFL Network, ESPN, and insider Adam Schefter have reported that the contract extension signs Love through the 2024 NFL season and is worth up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million fully guaranteed.
With the departure of former Green Bay QB, Aaron Rodgers, this move likely confirms Jordan Love as the Packers’ 2023 starting quarterback.
So far in Love’s career, he has played in 10 games and has thrown for 606 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.