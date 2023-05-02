Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension.

NFL Network, ESPN, and insider Adam Schefter have reported that the contract extension signs Love through the 2024 NFL season and is worth up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

With the departure of former Green Bay QB, Aaron Rodgers, this move likely confirms Jordan Love as the Packers’ 2023 starting quarterback.

So far in Love’s career, he has played in 10 games and has thrown for 606 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.