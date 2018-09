Packers Keep 3 QBs, 8 WRs in Initial 53-Man Roster

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 30: Wide receiver Geronimo Allison #81 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by wide receiver wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 against the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have released their initial 53-man roster. The Packers ended up keeping 8 wide receivers, 3 quarterbacks and 4 undrafted rookies. They also cut two of their 2018 draft picks.

Here is how the roster breaks down, by position:

QB (3): Aaron Rodgers, DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle

RB (2): Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery

Reserve/suspended: Aaron Jones

Injured reserve: Devante Mays

WR (8): Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis, J'Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow

TE (4): Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Lance Kendricks, Robert Tonyan

OL (9): David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga, Lane Taylor, Corey Linsley, Justin McCray, Byron Bell, Jason Spriggs, Lucas Patrick, Alex Light

Injured reserve: Kyle Murphy

DL (5): Mike Daniels, Muhammad Wilkerson, Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams

LB (8): Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Blake Martinez, Oren Burks, Reggie Gilbert, Kyler Fackrell, Antonio Morrison, James Crawford

CB (6): Tramon Williams, Davon House, Kevin King, Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson, Herb Waters

Injured reserve: Quinten Rollins

S (5): Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Kentrell Brice, Josh Jones, Jermaine Whitehead, Raven Greene

Specialists: Mason Crosby, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley

Players released:

G Kofi Amichia, LB Vince Biegel, RB Joel Bouagnon, CB Donatello Brown, TE Emanuel Byrd, RB LeShun Daniels, C Austin Davis, C Dillon Day, LB Kendall Donnerson, S Marwin Evans, CB Demetri Goodson, CB Josh Hawkins, LB James Hearns, RB Bronson Hill, LB Naashon Hughes, WR Adonis Jennings, FB Joe Kerridge, DL Tyler Lancaster, WR Kyle Lewis, DL James Looney, LB Greer Martini, DL Joey Mbu, LB Chris Odom, G/T Adam Pankey, LB Marcus Porter, TE Kevin Rader, FB Aaron Ripkowski, DL Conor Sheehy, TE Ryan Smith, LB Ahmad Thomas, LS Zach Triner, WR DeAngelo Yancey