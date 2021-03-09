Packers keep general seating ticket prices flat for 2021 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced that for the 2021 season, they will keep general seating ticket prices flat. This means the per game prices will remain the same as they were during the 2020 season.

According to a press release by the organization, invoices are being sent to Season Ticket Holders this weekend. It will include a brochure outlining the details and all ticket holders, regardless of whether they applied last year’s payment to 2021, will receive an invoice.

Beginning this year, the NFL may move to a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason schedule. The change has yet to be finalized, however, it is anticipated that NFC and AFC teams would alternate hosting the additional game annually.

Now, because the Packers have two ticket packages, the Green and Gold packages will take turns receiving either the additional regular-season game or the preseason game.

The Gold package will be the first to receiver the additional regular-season game and the Green Package will receive that year’s one preseason game.

“We’re pleased to keep our prices flat this year to reflect that many of our Season Ticket Holders could not attend games last season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter enclosed with the brochure. “We are hopeful and optimistic that we’ll be able to enjoy games with our Season Ticket Holders at Lambeau Field in 2021, and we look forward to the potential expansion of the NFL regular-season schedule.”

Ticket pricing for the 2021 season will look like this:

end zone seats are $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season; south end zone 700 level seats are $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season; south end zone 600 level seats are $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season; end zone to the 20‐yard line seats are $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season; between the 20-yard lines seats are $74 for preseason, $149 for regular season.