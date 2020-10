An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the third straight game, Kenny Clark will not play for the Green and Gold. The nose tackle will be on the sidelines for the Monday night matchup against Atlanta, still nursing a groin injury suffered in Week One against the Vikings.

Also out is wide receiver Davante Adams, who said earlier on Monday in a tweet that he would not take the field against the Falcons.

Linebacker Rashan Gary is out as well, as is tight end Marcedes Lewis.