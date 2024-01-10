GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that kickoff returner Keisean Nixon has been named to the NFLPA All-Pro team.

According to a release from the Packers, Nixon was named to the NFL PA All-Pro team which is voted on by active players around the NFL.

Officials say only active NFL players are allowed to vote for the All-Pro team nominations with each player getting just one vote.

Officials add that players vote for the position group they play in and against. Players are not allowed to vote for themselves or for their teammates.

Other requirements state that a player who missed five or more games as of week 15 of the NFL’s regular season would be considered ineligible. Officials say this is to make sure the All-Pro team is made up of the best players with the most impactful seasons. “Being available counts.”

Nixon, in his fifth year in the NFL, led the league with 782 kickoff return yards this season and his 26.1 yards per return was the highest among qualifying returners.

His 26 returns for 20+ yards were also league-leading and were nine more than any other returner and his two returns of 40+ yards were also tied for the league lead.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this is the 2nd year players have voted for an NFLPA All-Pro team.