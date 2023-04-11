GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers kicked off the team’s Tailgate Tour on Tuesday and say they plan to visit multiple places all throughout the state.

The Packers Tailgate Tour will take current players, Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, and former players, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Davon House, and Evan Smith, across the northern and western parts of Wisconsin.

Packers President and CEO will join the players as they make stops in the following locations:

Eau Claire (April 11)

Superior (April 12)

Ashland (April 13)

Minocqua (April 14)

Along the route, the Green Bay Packers-themed motor coach will take stops at various schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues, and community centers.

These stops are to meet as many Packers fans as they can while making an impact in many different communities. At each stop, the players on board will be presenting donations and giving away gifts.

There will also be multiple public events for which fans of all ages can purchase tickets to attend:

The Packers Tailgate Tour kicked off Tuesday and will continue through April 15. There will be plenty of surprise stops along the way so be sure to keep an eye out.