Packers’ LaFleur ready to match up with former boss Vrabel

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 42-21. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

All the concern about how well Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would work with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers have disappeared near the end of their second season together.

LaFleur has teamed with Rodgers to give Green Bay one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

The 41-year-old LaFleur has emerged as one of the league’s bright young coaches as he prepares to face his former boss Sunday night when the NFC North champion Packers host the Tennessee Titans.

LaFleur spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator on Mike Vrabel’s Titans staff.