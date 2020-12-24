By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
All the concern about how well Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would work with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers have disappeared near the end of their second season together.
LaFleur has teamed with Rodgers to give Green Bay one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
The 41-year-old LaFleur has emerged as one of the league’s bright young coaches as he prepares to face his former boss Sunday night when the NFC North champion Packers host the Tennessee Titans.
LaFleur spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator on Mike Vrabel’s Titans staff.
- Tatum hits big 3 to help Celtics beat Giannis, Bucks 122-121
- Packers’ LaFleur ready to match up with former boss Vrabel
- Apartment fire causes damage, residents out of town
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 41
- Shelters continue to provide essential service amid the pandemic this Christmas