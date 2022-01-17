Packers launch week of festivities preparing for playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the time and date of the NFC Divisional game set, next comes the celebrating and getting ready for the big game here in Titletown.

Late Sunday night, it was announced the Green Bay Packers would take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. All week long fans can take part in the playoff excitement – from sending mail to the team to a big celebration outside Lambeau Field.

Events

Monday Madness: Fans of all ages can send mail to the team through the ‘Letters to Lambeau’ program, presented by Cenex. All letters and drawings sent in have a chance to be featured on the Packers website. You can send the letters online or by mailing them to Letters to Lambeau PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307. There is a template for the letters that you can find here.

Ticket Tuesday: Sign up for a chance to win tickets through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest, yes you read that right – tickets. Just follow the @PackEverywhere Twitter account to find out how to enter on Tuesday morning.

Win it Wednesday: Another chance to win! Throughout the day you can win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the Packers Everywhere Twitter and Instagram accounts. Fans can also watch all Packers’ social media accounts for a chance to win Pro Shop gear, gift cards, and tickets to Saturday’s game.

Thankful Thursday: Fans have a chance to win a free can cooler with each purchase at the Pro Shop, whether it’s online or in stores, while supplies last.

Green and Gold Friday, presented by CITGO, Qdoba and Steinhafels: Wear your green and gold to work, out in the community, or at home and get hyped up for the Packers Everywhere pep rally Friday at 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Festivities will start at 4 p.m and Packers alumni Sam Shields and Morgan Burnett will be there greeting fans and taking part in a Q & A session.

Fans are encouraged to sign up in advance for a Packers Pass for a chance to win autographed prizes, Pro Shop gift cards and more for Friday’s festivities.

This is the second time this season and the fifth time in three years, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet on the football field – but for the first time since 2013, the familiar foes will meet with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.