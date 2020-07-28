Packers LB Roberts placed on COVID-19 reserve list

(WFRV) – The Packers placed linebacker Greg Roberts on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

The news comes on the same day veteran players began reporting for coronavirus testing at Lambeau Field as training camp starts to get underway. The NFL will test players each of the first four days, and daily testing will last for the first two weeks of camp.

Players who test negative on day one, day two, and day four can report to the team facility for equipment fitting and physicals.

Roberts signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Baylor, and spent much of last season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.