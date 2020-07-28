Packers LB Roberts placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Greg Roberts rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – The Packers placed linebacker Greg Roberts on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

The news comes on the same day veteran players began reporting for coronavirus testing at Lambeau Field as training camp starts to get underway. The NFL will test players each of the first four days, and daily testing will last for the first two weeks of camp.

Players who test negative on day one, day two, and day four can report to the team facility for equipment fitting and physicals.

Roberts signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Baylor, and spent much of last season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse