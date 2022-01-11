Packers LB Za’Darius Smith to return to practice field as early as Wednesday

Green Bay Packers’ Za’Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He was hesitant to confirm he will 100-percent be out there, but head coach Matt LaFleur said if everything checks out, linebacker Za’Darius Smith should see the practice field on Wednesday as the Packers prepare for their postseason run.

“I’d temper expectations because here’s a guy who hasn’t practiced since before the Saints game in Week One,” LaFleur said during his weekly press conference with reporters on Monday. “We’ll get him in here and get everything checked out and if he’s good to go, he’ll be out there on the field.”

Smith hasn’t played a single down of football since he played 18 snaps against the Saints where the Packers lost 38-3. Since then, he’s had back surgery and has been on injured reserve.

This would be a huge boost to the Packers defense. In 2020, Smith had 12.5 sacks and 45 tackles.