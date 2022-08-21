GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s been a rollercoaster of an injury journey for Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. He’s been fighting to recover from an ACL tear he suffered at the end of the 2020 season, but on Sunday afternoon, head coach Matt LaFleur announced the left tackle would be coming off the physically unable to perform list.

“Love it. There’s just a certain at peace, being out there, with the guys, putting pads on, and realizing how much I love the game until it was tried to be taken away from me and I was like, nope, not going to happen,” Bakhtiari said. “So it’s nice to just begin that first step on my journey to be back out there.”

LaFleur said he’s been proud of the mindset one of his leaders in the offensive line room has had throughout this process.

“He’s been making really good progress and I think mentally, he’s in a very good place as well and he’s worked his tail off for a long time now to get to this point,” LaFleur said. “So, as far as making the decision, I got the text a little bit ago that he was coming off, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

Bakhtiari played 27 snaps of football in the season finale against the Lions in 2021 but suffered a third setback in the offseason. The return to the field is progress but the left tackle is mostly focused on the here and now, instead of the future.

“I mean, my mentality doesn’t change. Just attacking the day, gonna win the day no matter what,” Bakhtiari said. “Just keeping my head down, whenever I look up and it’s ready to go and I step between the white lines and it’s Sunday, whatever day that is, or whatever week that is. I’m just gonna be excited and can’t wait to play.”

The Packers will play their final preseason game on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, August 25 and then will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.