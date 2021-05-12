Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

(WFRV) – It seems like all of the talk around the NFL right now is about Aaron Rodgers, the Packers, and the MVP not wanting to return to Green Bay. On Wednesday, Packers great Jerry Kramer gave his thoughts on the story and advice for Rodgers.

Kramer was in Green Bay to promote a documentary on his life entitled “You Can if You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story.” During an interview Kramer gave his thoughts on the Packers star quarterback.

“I don’t really understand what Aaron is trying to do. It’s illogical. He’s paid his dues here in Green Bay, he came up through the rank, he’s very successful, he’s loved by all. No one has ever left a position like that. He worked hard to get that position and now he should go enjoy the last two or three years of his career and ride off into the sunset,” said Kramer.

As for the advice, that could be summed up as Rodgers to add fuel to the fire. Even after an MVP season and second straight trip to the NFC Championship game.

“I would tell him to get angry. Controlled intelligent anger, which is more like passion, or spirit, or fire,” said Kramer “Elevate your performance, give it everything you’ve got . You’ve been getting by on eighty percent of your talent. I want you to use one hundred percent of your talent…We need to get to the big dance now and then, and it’s time,” said Kramer.