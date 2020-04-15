Packers legend Willie Davis passes away at 85

Former Packers defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Willie Davis passed away, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Davis was traded to Green Bay back in 1960 and finished his career with the Packers under Vince Lombardi. The Packers went on to win five NFL Championships, including two Super Bowls, while Davis was in Green Bay.

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis. Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi. He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations,” said Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker in an statement.

Minnesota Viking ball carrier Dave Osborn (41) is downed by Green Bay Packers’ Herb Atterley (26), above and Ray Nitschke (56) from behind and Willie Davis from below, in first half of National Football League tame in Twin cities on Sunday, Dec. 3, 1967 in Minneapolis. Osborn gained 4 yards on the play and set a team record of 155 yards in 21 carries Sunday. Green Bay downed the Vikings, 30-27. (AP Photo)

During his ten year career with the Packers, Davis did not miss a single game and was eventually named the team’s first African-American captain under Lombardi. Despite limited defensive stats during the era, Davis was named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team a total of five times in his career. He was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team from the 1960s.

Davis retired after the 1969 season, and was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.