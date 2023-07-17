GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With training camp just a week away, former members of the Green & Gold were back in Titletown on Monday for the Packers Hall of Fame Golf Outing.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Inc. hosted their annual golf classic this week that saw LeRoy Butler and Lynn Dickey back in the state where they rose to fame. Each participating team was paired with a Packers great for a day of fun and golf.

There’s no denying the organization went through an offseason of change this year by trading four-time MVP and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers. With the Jordan Love era set to take place in Green Bay, Packers alum were asked about their thoughts on the team giving the keys to fourth-year quarterback Love.

“First of all, the system works,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler. “You don’t need to be a Hall of Famer to be successful because most Hall of Famers are not successful at the beginning, but one thing that history has taught us is that if you’re patient with the next guy up – change sometimes is good and sometimes change is forced. Sometimes, you just have to be prepared for it.”

Butler emphasized the partnership between Love and head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur will head into his fifth season as the leader of the Green Bay Packers and has one of his biggest challenges ahead of him with Love taking over at quarterback.

“LaFleur is one of the smartest coaches because he’s going to give you a game plan that works for you. Not something [Aaron Rodgers] did or [Brett Favre] did. It’s going to be tailored made for you,” Butler expressed.

The NFL has changed in many different ways over the years. With new offensive schemes and systems being brought into the league recently, there’s no exact way to have a successful offense.

“[Love] doesn’t have to be this great player, but I think he will because he wants the challenge and I’m excited for him. He ultimately has pressure, every quarterback should have pressure, but he’s going to sneak up on some people,” Butler expressed.

The unknown behind what Love can and will be as the Packers’ starting quarterback has been the biggest question mark after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for the last three seasons.

“He may win some games he’s not supposed to. He may lose a few. But one thing I always tell every new player when you get the keys to the franchise is ‘you have the best fan base’. You’re going to have some people that are still [Aaron] Rodgers’ fans. They may even boo you. We went through it with Brett [Favre]. But that first touchdown [Love] throws to Christian Watson for eighty yards, and he’s on their fantasy team – they’re going to buy every jersey. Just enjoy the ride,” Butler explained.

For someone like Lynn Dickey, who led the Packers as the team’s quarterback from 1976-1985, he told Local 5 he’s excited about the intangibles that Love possesses as the position.

“He’s a good athlete. He has a good arm. He can do all of the things, but he just hasn’t had the chance to play consistently and we’re going to find out. I hope he’s not asked to throw it 40-45 times a game. In a perfect world, you go back to coach [Vince] Lombardi days and play great defense and have a good running game and let him throw 25 times a game. I never lost a game that I had 25 attempts. I never lost. But, we always wanted to throw it 40 times and I don’t get that,” Dickey explained. “I think that would be the perfect remedy for Jordan Love right now and don’t ask him to carry the team. Just don’t do it.”

Now with Aaron Rodgers in the rearview mirror, Jordan Love will hope to lead Green Bay back to the playoffs after missing the postseason a season ago.

“Sometimes when you watch a guy as good as Aaron Rodgers is, and was I should say because he’s not the player he used to be but he was the best I’ve ever seen for a long time, you take a lot of good things away from those guys. Just like Aaron took from Brett. He didn’t try to do all of the crazy things that Brett did. I hope Jordan Love will look at some of the stuff that Aaron did positively and some of the negative stuff that he won’t want to do,” Dickey said.