Packers linebacker donates 300 turkeys to Green Bay’s Paul’s Pantry

Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay Packers linebacker has made another major donation to a local food pantry ahead of Thanksgiving.

Christian Kirksey bought 300 turkeys at Festival Foods and donated them to Paul’s Pantry to be handed out.

Last week, Paul’s Pantry tells WFRV Local 5 that they distributed 1,400 turkeys.

In April, just days after joining the Packers from the Cleveland Browns, Kirksey donated pallets of peanut butter, tuna, and bottled water to Paul’s Pantry to help keep their shelves full as the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the area.

After being cut by the Browns, Kirksey visited Green Bay in early March. According to ESPN, Kirksey agreed to terms on a 2-year, $16 million deal. Kirksey played his first two seasons with the Browns with current Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

