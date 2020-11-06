Packers linebacker tests positive for COVID-19, per reports

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers talks with Krys Barnes #51 before the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on November 05, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another Green Bay Packers player has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that a Packers player that took the field last night received the positive result Friday morning.

Per NFL testing, players won’t receive their test results until a day after they are tested.

Later in the day Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport linebacker Krys Barnes is the player that tested positive.

Barnes took the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday but left the game after the first half with a calf injury. Rapoport reports that, due to the test results, Barnes would not be able to have an MRI on his calf for “a few days” to determine “the severity of his injury.”

It wasn’t certain that Thursday’s game would happen after both teams received positive COVID-19 test results this week.

The Packers were short numerous players during their 34-17 win over the 49ers.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Packers running back AJ Dillon had tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers later placed Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list. Dillon played in the Sunday game against the Viking.

Both running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were ruled out after being deemed high-risk close contacts of Dillon.

The Packers recently announced a continued indefinite hold on hosting fans in Lambeau Field this season.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/4: Injured Reserve Bowl

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title