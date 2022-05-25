GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have now secured the final pieces of the fall puzzle, finalizing their 2022 schedule with the preseason slate.

Green Bay will travel to San Francisco on Friday, August 12, to take on the 49ers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. central time from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The lone home game of the 2022 preseason will come against the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 19. The Packers will host joint practices with the Saints leading up to the game. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is at 7 p.m.

To round out the preseason, the Pack will travel to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, August 25, with kickoff at 7 p.m. central time.

Green Bay will then have 17 days to prepare for the team’s regular season opener, September 11 at Minnesota.