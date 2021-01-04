Packers lock up NFC’s top seed with win over Chicago, 35-16

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(WFRV) – The road to Super Bowl LV will run through Green Bay in the NFC. That’s after the Packers locked up the top seed, and the only bye in the conference with a 35-16 win over the Bears.

Green Bay’s offense started off hot against Chicago with Aaron Rodgers perfect performance in the first half. The leader of the Pack completed all ten of his passes in the first two quarters for 155 yards, and had three touchdown passes on all three of the Packers drives.

Chicago’s offense was able to find the endzone on their opening drive, but the Packers defense held them out for the rest of the afternoon. That includes a pivotal stop on fourth down in the fourth quarter that helped get the ball back to Rodgers and company.

Green Bay proceeded to march down the field and cap off a nearly eight minute drive with an Aaron Jones touchdown run.

Following an Adrian Amos interception, Rodgers and Davante Adams put the game away for good. Earlier in the fourth quarter Adams passed Sterling Sharpe for the Packers’ franchise record for receptions in a season. Then on the final drive capped off a historic regular season with his 18th touchdown reception to tie Sharpe.