Packers longsnapper Bradley added to COVID-19 reserve list

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Hunter Bradley warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – The Packers have a new addition to the COVID-19 reserve list with long snapper Hunter Bradley being added on Monday.

Bradley becomes the fifth player to be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Already on the list were kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jase Sternberger, defensive lineman Treyvon Hester, and linebacker Greg Roberts.

Player are placed on the COVID-19 reserve if they have tested positive or have close proximity to someone else that tested positive. Teams do not release whether or not a player themselves has tested positive for the virus.

The latest addition comes just after veterans began gaining access to the facilities at Lambeau Field in the past couple of days.

