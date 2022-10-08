The Green Bay Packers are headed over the pond to face the New York Giants early Sunday morning. But make no mistake, this is no vacation. The mission is clear.

“We want the W,” was the message from the Packers locker room after Sunday’s overtime victory over New England at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay is tied atop the NFC Central Division with the surprising Minnesota Vikings, who host struggling division rival Chicago in Minneapolis at 12 noon Sunday. With an 8:30 a.m. kickoff, the result of the Packers-Giants game will be in when the Vikings and Bears take the field.

Minnesota took care of their business in London last week, defeating the New Orleans Saints in dramatic fashion, 28-25, on a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Head coach Matt LaFleur joked with the media this week on his true feelings about overseas games, which he experienced as an assistant coach earlier in his career. The travel, jet lag, condensed game prep and practice time, and potential distractions of a European trip are all potential challenges.

“I’m not going to give you my honest answer,” LaFleur said with a laugh. “I’d rather refrain. It feels like a Thursday night game for us as coaches. Just in terms in all the preparations we got to do.”

“I think guys got to understand, they’re professionals, and they got a job to do. We all do. You got to be disciplined in how you go about your business. I truly believe the team that handles the trip the best is going to put themselves in the best position to win the game.”

The Giants, 3-1, need a victory to stay close to the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East division. But they have question marks at quarterback with starter Daniel Jones nursing a sprained left ankle and backup Tyrod Taylor in concussion protocol. Jones practiced mid-week and showed improvement, but New York can elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad if needed.

Head coach Brian Daboll’s team has prospered this season with a run-first philosophy with Saquon Barkley, who leads the National Football League in rushing with 463 yards and averages 5.5 yards per carry.

Jones is a very effective runner with 18 rushing first downs, a league-high for quarterbacks. The Green Bay defense has been gashed at times on the ground early in the season and will be tested early and often. A key to a Packers victory will be stopping the run and making New York one-dimensional.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 50-50 performance, playing poorly in the first half against the Patriots and rebounding for a solid second half in the overtime win. The reigning NFL MVP is excited to finally play overseas.

“For us, it’s a dream,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been talking about doing this for years, since they started this, couldn’t wait to get over there, but nobody wants to give up a Green Bay Packer home game. So it’s exciting to finally get a chance to go over.”

Rodgers also expects to see green and gold and plenty of cheese heads at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On his offseason travels, Rodgers has been recognized on his vacations to Hungary and Greece in recent years.

“So there are Packers fans across Europe,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be fun to go there. I’m expecting a high percentage of Packers and Giants fans. . . excited to be over there and feel the environment and those European sports fans.”

Remy Rickert, a Green Bay native who now lives in Minneapolis, grew up a few blocks from Lambeau Field. He is living his dream by vacationing in France and England with friends to experience the Packers’ first international game. After spending the week in Toulon and southern France, Rickert looks forward to the Packers tailgate party on Saturday and the game in London Sunday.

“I’m here because I’m a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan and love to support and travel with my team,” Rickert said. “The Packers by 10 points.”

Game Prediction

Packers 30, Giants 20

Green Bay’s run defense has been suspect and Barkley and the NFL’s top rushing team will run early and often. The difference is at quarterback, and Rodgers will have opportunities for big plays once run is established by Jones and Dillon against 28th-ranked run defense. Romeo Doubs and young receivers continue to grow in Packers offense. Turnovers tell the story of this one as focus is always a concern on trips across the pond.