Packers looking for next FAN Hall of Fame honoree

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 03: Helmets sit on the field during the Green Bay Packers practice at summer training camp on August 3, 2009 at the Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are searching for the next honoree for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Fans are being asked to nominate themselves, a relative, or a friend for the honor of being the 22nd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.

To be considered, fans must submit an essay of 500 words or less describing the merits of the nominee. Each nomination should also be accompanied by a photo.

The nomination period will remain open until Sat., Nov. 30.

The Packers were the first professional football team to have a hall of fame and enhanced the distinction in 1998 by establishing a Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

It was founded for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.

According to the Packers, the 10 finalists who best represent the spirit of the Packers will be chosen in December by the FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.

The final round of voting will be from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2020.

During the voting process, fans will be asked to vote for one of the 10 finalists, whose stories will be profiled on packers.com.

The winner will be selected by three different groups of people – Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees, and the Packers’ committee.

The nominating and voting process will take place entirely online through the Packers website at www.packers.com/FHOF.

Fans without internet access can mail their nomination essays, along with their contact information, to the Packers’ Milwaukee office address: Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 1455, Milwaukee, WI 53202. For those mailing applications, a copy of the original photo should be submitted in case of damage or loss.

The Packers say the honoree’s selection will be announced in late February 2020. The honoree will receive four club seats to a 2020 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2020 Packers away game including game tickets, airfare, and hotel accommodations, and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree will also have their name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Past honorees include: (1999) Mel Knoke, Appleton; (2000) Louis Gardipee, Black River Falls; (2001) Ed Jablonski, Wausau; (2002) Paul Mazzoleni, Green Bay; (2003) Wanda Boggs, Brookfield; (2004) Sister Isaac Jogues Rousseau, Milwaukee; (2005) Dorothy Hanke, Milwaukee; (2006) Kathy Lazzaro, Milwaukee; (2007) Rich Barbera, River Vale; (2008) Richard ‘Ike’ Eisenhauer, Wauwatosa; (2009) Allan Hale, Green Bay; (2010) Jim Becker, Racine; (2011) Tom Little, Mount Sterling, Ill.; (2012) Rick Steele, Greensburg, Pa.; (2013) Edward Fritsch, Sheboygan; (2014) Vivian Scherf-Laabs, Cedarburg; (2015) Steve Schumer, Gillette, N.J.; (2016) Patricia Nevala, Menomonie, Wis.; (2017) Frank Lamping, Union Grove; (2018) Marguerite “Mugs” Bachhuber, Green Bay; (2019) Amy Nelson, Fence.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin and Robert Haack Diamonds sponsor the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.